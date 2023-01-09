NC ranked among the worst states for raising a family, study shows

North Carolina was ranked 24th when it came to family fun and was ranked 39th for affordability.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent study by WalletHub ranked all 50 states across 51 key indicators to determine the best states to raise a family and North Carolina ranked low on the list.

North Carolina was ranked 39th out of 50 states with a total score of 43.11. In comparison, Massachusetts made it number one on the list with a score of 66.14. The WalletHub study looked at several factories when determining the state's positions on family fun, health and safety, education, and child care and affordability.

North Carolina was ranked 24th when it came to family fun and was ranked 39th for affordability.

When it comes to child care costs, North Carolina was ranked dead last while South Dakota was ranked at the top. The data was adjusted for median family income.

