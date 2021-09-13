Small businesses get big boost from big box retailer

Lowe's is helping small vendors navigate the big box world with special program

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Small businesses across the country are getting a big boost thanks to one of the biggest businesses around.

Lowe’s has given away more than $55 million since the start of the pandemic and the Mooresville-based company is now working to help get products from small businesses on their store shelves.

Lowe’s just celebrated 100 years as a company – but they started out as a small business in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. That’s a big part of why the company leadership said it’s been so important to work with the little guys during the pandemic.

More stories on WCNC: Mount Holly and Belmont communities raise funds to help save local teen

Taufeek Shah is the founder of Lola’s Fine Hot Sauce, a family-run company based on his mom's recipe. They got a much-needed boost this year after becoming a finalist in the "Making it with Lowe's" Shark Tank-like competition.

"It really spiced up our business," Shah said. To see her recipes everywhere because of this program was incredible for us."

The goal of the program goes beyond the grant and even the store placement. The idea is to connect the small business owners with leadership at Lowe's where they can get advice and guidance to help grow their companies.

That’s been vital for Lola’s Hot Sauce since the pandemic meant more people found their product.

More stories on WCNC: Remember that milk refund settlement everyone signed up for?

"We kept getting a lot of orders as people started cooking from home, so we had to ramp up production," he said.

In addition to the money from Lowe’s, their hot sauce will now be sold in the company’s stores.

Sara Dodd is the SVP of Marketing at Lowe's and said, "We know it's difficult in a big box environment for some folks to actually know who to contact and how to get into a big box store and how to get their product on the shelves."

Shah is overwhelmed by the experience.

"It's been incredible, Lowe’s has really grabbed on to our brand," he said.

"So we certainly know the importance of small business and how they play in the community so to see Taufee and all the joy it brings to them it's really heartwarming," Dodd added.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts