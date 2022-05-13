North Carolina Department of Public Safety miscalculated bonuses for about 300 probation, parole officers

A spokesman for the department’s Community Corrections division said officials are working on a plan to let employees repay the money in installments.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety miscalculated bonuses for about 300 probation and parole officers, overpaying them by an average of $5,400 last month.

Now the state wants that money back.

Collection notices have gone out, along with an apology. A spokesman for the department’s Community Corrections division said a coding error caused the overpayments and that officials are working on a plan to let employees repay the money in installments.

The new state budget, passed last year, included raises for probation and parole officers, which were included in the April 2022 payroll, spokesman Greg Thomas said in an email.

