NC governor to unveil recommended state budget

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is set to share his recommended budget Wednesday afternoon.

Cooper will be joined by Charlie Perusse, the state budget director, to discuss the details of the budget during an afternoon news conference. Perusse and Cooper are scheduled for the conference at 1 p.m.

The discussion of the budget comes about six months after Cooper signed an overdue budget into state law in November 2021. The $25.9 billion budget came with an average 5% raise over two years for teachers, along with a bonus using federal pandemic relief money. Cooper, a Democrat, found compromises with Republicans in North Carolina's General Assembly in what he called an "imperfect" budget then.

Nevertheless, he signed the state's first budget since 2018, because he said it also included much-needed spending on education and infrastructure.