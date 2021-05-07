Wells Fargo starts new program to help moms re-entering the workforce

It can become increasingly difficult for working moms to balance it all, but Charlotte based Wells Fargo is trying to change all that.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 3 million American women have left the workforce over the past year.

It can become increasingly difficult for working moms to balance it all, but Charlotte-based Wells Fargo is trying to change all that with their Glide -- Relaunch program.

It's a paid internship that leads to full-time work at Wells Fargo for individuals looking to return to the work after taking a volunteer career break.

The program provides resources and leadership opportunities at Wells Fargo.

They had 40 internship spots open and received more than 800 applicants.

WCNC Charlotte anchor Sarah French spoke with two charlotte mothers who recently re-entered the workforce after going through the Glide -- Relaunch program.

Contact Sarah at Sarah@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram.

"So how important do you think it is for programs like this to exist that if a mother does want to step away to take care of her kids that there are programs like this out there where you're not saying if you step away you're going to be gone forever but that don't worry there are programs to help you transition if/when you are ready to get back into the workforce," French asked.

"The largest group within our cohort were moms," Linda Montgomery, a consultant with Wells Fargo's HR team, said. "I left; took a step back. It really made sense at that time to focus on my family and my small kids."

"The trainings they provided us really gave us the foundation to return to the workforce," Tara Hinote, a principal auditor, said. "It was a little intimidating to make that return, but they really provided us with a strong foundation to do so."

The 2021 program will open for applicants in June, and this time Wells Fargo is accepting 100 participants.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts