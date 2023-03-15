COVID almost wiped out YMCAs, now it's looking to pivot to survive

When COVID-19 hit, the YMCAs of Charlotte lost $40 million in revenue, literally overnight.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is home to some of the most active and successful YMCAs in the country but the organization isn’t bouncing back from COVID-19 in the way it needs to. Now leaders are trying to figure out a new business model for this community staple.

The YMCA is a Charlotte institution and it is about to celebrate 150 years.

Stan Law literally grew up at the Dowd YMCA, learning to swim there and working as a camp counselor. Now he’s the CEO of all the Charlotte area YMCAs and is working up a sweat trying to keep things moving.

“We think we are progressing forward," Stan Law said. "That said we are nowhere near where we used to be,"

Law admits it’s been a difficult journey.

"So we have clawed our way back," he said.

But not all the way back. Law said the organization is about 75% back to normal. But now it's focused on a new normal.

“We’ve actually redefined, we’re not trying to get back to pre-COVID levels," he explained. "We're trying to get to whatever our new reality is."

Because the reality is, they’re facing some tough hurdles.

“The challenge is with the YMCA like everybody else, expenses continue to go up – inflation has hit us hard in supply costs and contract costs and employee costs are all going up," he said.

And memberships, which make up half the overall revenue, are down.

“It’s who are we now. The world has literally changed for everyone but especially for an organization steeped in fitness and wellness, people are doing a lot of things on their own so we have to be cognizant of that and do the appropriate changes to our organization to continue to be a viable part of this community,” the CEO said.

Those changes include more programs for kids. Law said summer camp enrollment numbers are already trending higher than ever and mentioned some new initiatives.

“There’s opportunity to explore things like mental health," he said. "The Y is a trusted organization so how do we partner with the right organizations so that we can provide support to children and families?"

The committee studying things should wrap up at the end of the month, make suggestions to the board and the public could see changes implemented by the end of the year.

