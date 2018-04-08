SALISBURY, N.C. — Two persons of interest were taken into custody and one remained at large Sunday in connection with a double murder in Salisbury.

The persons of interest were identified as 32-year-old Ronald Earl Powers, 24-year-old Eugene William Black Jr. and 32-year-old Willie Earl Williams Jr. Powers and Black were arrested and charged with robbery. Williams was still on the run.

Eugene William Black Jr.

Willie Earl Williams Jr.

The deadly shooting happened Friday afternoon at Town Creek Park on E. Monroe St. The call came in just after 4 p.m.

"A vehicle with three males in it fled the scene. We are beginning to process information; they’ve already gotten some traction and good information to move the investigation forward," Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes told NBC Charlotte.

The victims were identified as 40-year-old Sabrina Annette Curzi and 34-year-old Darryl Allen Wright.

It’s just the latest case of gun violence in Salisbury despite the city’s involvement in several programs to stop shootings.

Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts should call police at (704) 638-5333.

