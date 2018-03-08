Drake's latest hit, "In My Feelings," quickly topped the charts, but it also started a viral internet challenge that has many busting out the wrong kind of moves on the road.

This challenge all started after Shiggy from The Shiggy Show showcased his dance moves to the song in an Instagram video that has since received more than six million views.

Several people, celebrities and even dogs included, followed those same dance moves and posted them on the internet, creating the "In My Feelings Challenge."

RELATED:

South Carolina dentist goes viral with 'In My Feelings' challenge

While the challenge may be entertaining to watch, it can be dangerous to film since most people do the challenge from a moving car on the road. Several versions of the challenge have caused injuries and some have called for the challenge to stop, including the people behind a new and clever traffic sign.

A Reddit user posted a photo of a traffic sign stating, "Buckle up, Keke. Stay in your car," with the caption "TxDOT not playing."

While many believe this sign is from Texas since the caption refers to TxDOT, one Reddit user commented that the photo was taken in Oklahoma.

However, TxDOT told KVUE they cannot confirm that the sign was created by someone from their department.

This sign isn't the only one calling on people to stop doing the challenge. The National Transportation Board is also encouraging fans to stop jumping out of their cars for the challenge.

RELATED:

Sorry, Drake: NTSB warns fans to stop jumping out of cars for #InMyFeelings challenge

Looks like it's best to keep these moves on the dance floor.

© 2018 KVUE-TV