CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amidst the chaos surrounding the deadly shooting at UNC Charlotte that has so far claimed the lives of two people, is hope.

Hundreds of people are offering UNCC students free rides and shelters on the Crisis Response page on Facebook.

Some of the messages read:

"Offering rides if needed, I stay less than a mile away! inbox me if you need a ride and/or shelter for a few hours!"

THE SHOOTING

Two people have died and four people are hurt after a shooting on UNC Charlotte's campus, Medic confirmed.

Medic said the two deceased were pronounced dead at the scene. Two people have been treated for life-threatening injuries and two have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sources tell NBC Charlotte that students were giving a presentation when the shooting occurred in a classroom. The two dead are reportedly two males, but their ages and names have not yet been released.

