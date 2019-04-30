CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Two people are dead and four people are hurt after a shooting on UNC Charlotte's campus, Medic confirmed.

Sources tell NBC Charlotte students were giving a presentation in a classroom when the shooting occurred. The deceased victims are white males, according to sources.

The suspect, Trystan Terrell, is in police custody.

Here's what is happening right now:

8:19 p.m. -- Johnson C. Smith University issues Statement of Support to UNC Charlotte Following Campus Shooting"

Our thoughts are with the students, faculty and staff at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte during this difficult time. We extend condolences and deep sympathy to the friends and families of the two victims who were killed along with hope for a full recovery to the four persons who were injured.

We are horrified by another senseless act of violence at an institution of higher education. This is a sad day for Charlotte and another sad day in higher education. All campuses should be safe havens for living, learning, teaching and research. We stand with UNC Charlotte now and in the coming weeks as the campus community works to heal. Our hearts are with you, and we will provide any of our resources to assist during the days ahead.

8:17 p.m. -- UNC Charlotte tweets, "All University activities scheduled for tonight are canceled. Lockdown continues. Monitor email. @NinerAlerts"

8:07 p.m. -- Alpha Tau Omega | Lambda Delta at UNC Charlotte tweets in reference to the shooting:

Friends and Family,

We are saddened to say that we can confirm that Brother Drew Pescaro of the Lambda Delta Chapter of Alpha Tau Omega has been injured in relation to the active shooter situation that unfolded earlier today at UNC Charlotte's main campus.

He is currently under medical supervision at CMC and we will advise further updates as they come.

Thank you all for keeping him in your thoughts and prayers.

Daniel Peccerilli, President

Josh Weiland, Vice President

Timothy Robinson, Health & Safety Officer

7:52 p.m. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent a statement:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) extends deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims of today’s violence on the campus of UNC Charlotte. CMS stands ready to provide support as needed to the UNC Charlotte community in cooperation with University officials, law enforcement, government and agency partners and supporting organizations. The district encourages CMS families and students who may be traumatized by this tragic event to reach out for help to any CMS school staff. CMS counselors, psychologists and other support professionals are available. The district will respond to further information as law enforcement provides updates.

7:48 p.m. --NBC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner tweets, "BREAKING: this is a shot of the suspected UNCC student. He shouted to us as he was brought into CMPD hq, which we’re trying to decipher what he said. A Mecklenburg County ADA is inside right now with detectives."

7:45 p.m. -- Sources tell NBC Charlotte's Michelle Boudin the shooting happened in a classroom where students were giving a presentation, and the deceased victims were white males.

7:43 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweets a NinerAlert: "Information about on-campus shooting, campus remains on lockdown. Check your email for more information."

7:39 p.m. -- Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted, "We are in shock to learn of an active shooter situation on the campus of UNC Charlotte. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives, those injured, the entire UNCC community and the courageous first responders who sprang into action to help others."

7:39 p.m. -- CMPD tweets, "Scene secure. One in custody. No reason to believe anyone else involved. CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be sheltering in place."

7:33 p.m. -- "Cases of water being brought to @unccharlotte following fatal school shooting on campus," according to NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

7:31 p.m. -- Sarah French tweets, "BREAKING: Our @AlexShabadWCNC says sources say suspected shooter is 22-year-old Trystan Terrell, a history major at @unccharlotte #uncc @wcnc"

7:25 p.m. -- The York County Sheriff's office tweets, "The #YCSOFamily’s thoughts & prayers are with the @unccharlotte family & all those affected by this tragic event. #YCSONews #unccshooting"

7:09 p.m. -- CMPD tweets, "PLEASE SHARE THIS MESSAGE!! Families meet your loved ones at 8600 University City Boulevard. Media head to the O'Charley's nearby."

7:04 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweets, "NinerAlert: Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location."

7:00 p.m. -- U.S. Representative Richard Hudson releases a statement:

“Renee and I are heartbroken to see this violence in our community and at my alma mater. We are grateful for the quick and selfless action of first responders and police. Our thoughts and prayers are with victims, their families, and the entire 49er community. I will continue to monitor the situation and pray for the safety of all on campus.”

6:59 p.m. -- Tweet from Gov. Roy Cooper's account: "Governor Cooper has been briefed by state law enforcement officials on UNC-Charlotte and is continuing to monitor the situation. Individuals in Charlotte should stay safe and listen to local officials."

6:51 p.m. -- CATS: "LYNX Blue Line trains will have end of line service at McCullough Station due to an incident on UNC-Charlotte campus. A bus bridge is being put in place between McCullough and JW Clay Boulevard Stations."

6:47 p.m. -- Medic confirms two victims dead at the scene, two being treated for life-threatening injuries, and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

6:44 p.m. -- Congresswoman Alma Adams tweets, "I'm horrified to hear about the shooting at UNC Charlotte. I encourage everyone to adhere to emergency personnel and stay safe. My office is monitoring the situation and my thoughts are with everyone on campus"

6:43 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweeted a NinerAlert: "Buildings being swept by law enforcement. Law enforcement is individually sweeping buildings on campus. Follow officer commands."

6:16 p.m. -- Xavier Walton says three people were shot, according to police. "Not sure the extent of those injuries. Or if they are students from @unccharlotte."

6:04 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweets a NinerAlert: "Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage."

5:50 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweets out a NinerAlert: "Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and http://emergency.uncc.edu"

