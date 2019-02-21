CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly a year after her son, Sam Davis, went missing, Carol Mejia finally has closure. While it may not be the answer she wanted, it's still closure.

"Yesterday he was found and not in the way we were all hoping and praying for. But for the first time in eight months, I now know where he is. He isn't in danger and he isn't sad. We are broken and we are hurting." Mejia wrote on her Find Sam Davis Facebook page back on February 15; the day she found out her son had died.

RELATED: Remains found near school believed to be those of Charlotte man who vanished 7 months ago

RELATED: 'I'm absolutely begging you' Heartbroken mom offers reward to bring her missing son home

RELATED: 'This is what it really looks like to be the mother a missing child' | The search for Sam Davis

Mejia has been very vocal on Facebook and Twitter, pleading for her son's safe return. In fact, Sam's mom grew quite a large social media following.

The grieving mother posted countless Facebook status updates and Facebook lives, she even created a GoFundMe page so she could rack up enough money for a reward. The money donated through that account will now be placed in a trust for his 7-year-old son.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony for Sam Davis will be held on March 3rd at 2:00 pm at 10520 Arahova Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078. Mejia said instead of flowers and cards, she hopes people will donate to Sam's son's trust fund.

"We request that you do not send flowers or cards. We are in the process of setting up a bank account and P.O. box for the Sam Jonathan Davis Trust to provide support for Sam's son. Once we have this in place if you feel a need to help us we ask that you donate to the trust in Sam's memory," Mejia wrote.

Click here for more information on the Celebration of Live Ceremony.