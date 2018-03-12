CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The mother of a missing Charlotte man took to Facebook in an impromptu live stream to show what it really looks like to be the mother of a missing child.

Sam Davis had been missing from Charlotte, North Carolina for more than 5 months now.

According to police, Sam Davis was last seen on Friday, June 29 leaving a home carrying a mini skateboard with green wheels, which he uses for transportation.

Police said he missed important family events and is not contacting family members that he usually contacts. Davis is believed to be in danger due to statements made by family and friends, police report.

Davis' mother had taken to Facebook in the hopes that someone will know where her son is.

"Each day I put one foot in front of the other. I breathe and sometimes I eat. Some days it feels as if I also take a million steps backward. But, with each day I get stronger and my strength and love for my son will help to bring him home," Carol Meja wrote.

In a now viral Facebook live video, Sam's mother -- in between tears -- said:

"This is what it really looks like to be the mother of a missing child. Normally, I'm sitting in my living room and I'm all composed, and I'm telling you what I think you need to know. But this is what it really looks like. To be worried absolutely sick all the time and not know whether they're safe or not."

"So I'm absolutely begging you. If anyone knows where Sam is -- please send something so we can bring him home."

Click here to updates on Sam Davis.

© 2018 WCNC