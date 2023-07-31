Adopt or donate to help Clear the Shelters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nationwide campaign is underway to help clear the shelters and find forever homes for as many pets as possible.
Many area shelters and rescue group are at capacity, which means there’s no available kennel space. Help WCNC Charlotte Clear the Shelters by adopting a pet or donating money to help get pets ready for adoption.
Visit any of the listed shelters and rescues below to find your forever pet throughout the month of August:
- CMPD Animal Care & Control- 8315 Byrum Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
- Humane Society of Charlotte- 1348 Parker Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
- Carolina Boxer Rescue - View available dogs online
- North Meck Animal Rescue- View available pets online
- Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement - 1491 Business Park Ct, Gastonia, NC 28052
- Lancaster SPCA - Lancaster County Animal Shelter, 2074 Pageland Hwy, Lancaster, SC 29720
- Lincoln County Animal Services - 650 John Howel Memorial Dr, Lincolnton, NC 28092
- Greater Charlotte SPCA - View available pets online
- Catawba County Animal Services - 201 Government Services Dr, Newton, NC 28658
- Watauga Humane Society - 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607
- Cleveland County Animal Services - 1609 Airport Rd, Shelby, NC 28150
- Zach’s Rescue - Petsmart, 2875 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC 28110
The month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort for Clear the Shelters will feature pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters and rescues. The campaign runs throughout the month of August.
Join WCNC Charlotte at the Clear The Shelters Adoption event on Saturday, August 26
- Clear the Shelters Adoption Event
- Saturday, Aug. 26 11am-5pm
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control
- 8315 Byrum Drive
- Meet WCNC Charlotte staff, receive a free pet tag, bring your pet to be scanned to make sure their microchip is updated and get free swag for your pet
- Donate money to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control
