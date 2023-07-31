Adopt or donate to help Clear the Shelters

Help pets across the Charlotte area find their forever home through NBC’s Clear The Shelters campaign throughout the month of August.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nationwide campaign is underway to help clear the shelters and find forever homes for as many pets as possible.

Many area shelters and rescue group are at capacity, which means there’s no available kennel space. Help WCNC Charlotte Clear the Shelters by adopting a pet or donating money to help get pets ready for adoption.

Visit any of the listed shelters and rescues below to find your forever pet throughout the month of August:

The month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort for Clear the Shelters will feature pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters and rescues. The campaign runs throughout the month of August.

Join WCNC Charlotte at the Clear The Shelters Adoption event on Saturday, August 26

Clear the Shelters Adoption Event

Saturday, Aug. 26 11am-5pm

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control

8315 Byrum Drive

Meet WCNC Charlotte staff, receive a free pet tag, bring your pet to be scanned to make sure their microchip is updated and get free swag for your pet

Donate money to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control

