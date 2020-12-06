Atrium Health feeding kids in need

Atrium Health on N Tryon is expanding its “Kids Eat Free” by teaming up with Union and Lincoln Counties to provide meals to children in low-income areas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This summer, Atrium Health University Hospital is expanding its “Kids Eat Free” Program to address food insecurity throughout the Charlotte Region.

This summer, Atrium Health recognized meals are still needed for children who may not have food available during June July and August as twenty percent of children in North Carolina struggle with hunger.

That’s why the hospital on North Tryon Charlotte is expanding its “Kids Eat Free” by teaming up with Union and Lincoln Counties to provide meals to children in low-income areas so they get the nutrition needed to learn, play, and grow when school is no longer in session.

Atrium Health University will provide curbside meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 15 until August 21.

Meals will include a hot lunch and breakfast with UNCC providing additional meals on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer.

In Lincoln County, Atrium Health’s remodeled Summer Food Bus will deliver to-go bags each day to children and teenagers 18 and younger to various neighborhoods throughout Lincoln County at scheduled times Monday through Friday until August 3rd.

Children will receive both lunch and breakfast for the following morning.

On Fridays, children will receive meals for the day and meals for the weekend.

Atrium Health Union will provide curbside meals to kids from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 29 through July 3, and also from August 3 through August 14.

Atrium officials say social distancing practices will be in place during all deliveries with program volunteers wearing appropriate personal protective equipment.

Since the launch of the ‘Kids Eat Free’ program at Atrium Health’s University Hospital in 2018, officials were able to serve more than 10,000 meals to kids in need.