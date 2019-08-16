MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthew Mills and Mary Stanton Coltrane have been through a lot as a couple.

"In sickness and in health really takes on a new meaning for us," said Mills.

In March 2017, Coltrane was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and went through 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

"Our relationship changed, just went to a different level, a new level of hardship," said Coltrane. "I definitely was just in disbelief, and it was really jarring."

After six months of treatment, the couple hoped for the best, but a scan in late 2017 revealed Coltrane's cancer was back.

The best shot at a cure was to undergo a stem cell transplant, which involved new chemotherapy treatments followed by a 3-week stay in the isolation wing of the hospital.

"In that moment, when we felt broken, we really came together and were each other's strength," Coltrane said.

"But it was really the second go around and second diagnosis that really rocked our world and made it really real and put things in perspective," said Mills.

It was then Mills decided it was time to propose, and he did just that in McAdenville, a.k.a., Christmas Town USA.

"Just seeing her resolve and the many changes she had to face and just handling that with class and grace has really just reemphasized how awesome of a person she is, and I'm lucky that she's my fiancée," said Mills.

"For me, with Matthew, I feel like he really makes me better as a person," Coltrane said.

Coltrane's sister told her about Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel's "Love Conquers All" Wedding Giveaway contest. In April 2018, the couple won an all-expense paid 100-person wedding at the 18-story boutique hotel in uptown Charlotte.

"We were both shocked that we won," said Coltrane.

"We're really grateful for all of the things people of done for us," Mills said.

"It's been a journey, but I think you kind of become thankful for it in a way, because I think it's really changed me for the better, and it really made me realize what's important in life and what isn't," said Coltrane.

Now, this couple is looking forward to creating some amazing memories.

"I'm most excited for the band," Mills said.

"We're most excited for spending our lives together," said Coltrane.

"That's right, but the band is going to be awesome," replied Mills.

The wedding will take place on August 24.

