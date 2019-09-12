CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The community around Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood are remember Scott Brooks, one half of the sibling team that ran Brooks' Sandwich House.

Brooks was arriving to work at the three-generation, family-owned restaurant early Monday morning when he was shot by an unknown assailant.

A growing memorial outside the restaurant is growing with thoughts and memories from loyal customers, family, and friends.

The restaurant was originally opened in 1973 by CT Brooks and was being operated by his two sons, Scott and David.

The Charlotte restaurant community is responding to Monday's deadly shooting in a series of posts on social media.

"We are at a loss for words after this senseless tragedy," the NoDa Company Store posted to Instagram. "Today the NoDa community mourns the loss of one of our own."

"Normally this lot is full to the brim with cars. Customers in line or talking over some of Charotte's best burgers," Bills Jacks Noda posted on Instagram. "A senseless act that should never happen. NoDa is safe, safe because of the businesses and individuals that make it that way."

"We're saddened to hear of the senseless violence that occurred at Brooks Sandwich House," FS Food Group tweeted on behalf of their restaurants, including Midwood Smokehouse. "All our thoughts go out to the Brooks family. May they have peace during this impossibly difficult time."

"Dear neighbors... we are so sorry for your loss," HaberDish posted. "Your sandwich shop is a huge part of our thriving neighborhood - past and present - and our whole community is heartbroken for you."

The Neighborhood Theatre said, "Our hearts are with the family and friends of everyone at Brooks Sandwich House."

"Our hearts are heavy today, sending our thoughts to our friends + Noda neighbors," Sabor Latin Street Grill wrote.

