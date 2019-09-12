CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in NoDa after police report a Brooks' Sandwich House employee was killed in a shooting early Monday morning.

According to police, the employee, an adult male, was opening the store and then confronted by an unknown person and was shot and killed. Police said there is no known motive at this time and no arrests have been made.

Brooks's Sandwich Shop is a family-owned burger joint that has been operating for 45 years and has stolen Charlotte's heart with their cheeseburgers.

