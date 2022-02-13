Charlotte organizations partner to raise awareness for domestic violence

Organizers say one in four women in the u-s will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

“There is too much ignorance on the issue of domestic violence," organizer Veronica Diquez said. "Bringing awareness and giving surviving victims a voice is extremely important in order to educate our society about this issue and normalize speaking about it so that we help more and judge less. Pose for Love will be a wonderful event to celebrate, encourage and share love while we help victims of domestic violence."