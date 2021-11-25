Charlotte Soccer Academy collects hundreds of toys during annual turkey bowl

The annual turkey bowl on Thanksgiving Day benefits the Magical Toy Drive and thousands of dollars worth of toys were collected.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Hundreds of Charlotte Soccer Academy families took to the fields Thanksgiving morning for family friendly soccer games to benefit WCNC Charlotte and the Salvation Army's Magical Toy Drive.

Charlotte Soccer Academy is the largest contributor to the toy drive with a goal to collect 1,000 toys this year. Teams have been collecting toys from players all month leading up to the turkey bowl.

Families gathered at the fields of OrthoCarolina Sportplex for small sided games to particpate and have fun. Each family was encouraged to bring a new, un-wrapped toy to donate to kids who might not receive a gift otherwise.

This is the 20th hear Charlotte Soccer Academy has hosted this event. Last year they collected 699 toys.

The Salvation Army expects to provide gifts for more than 21,000 children in need this year.