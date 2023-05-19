Charlotte first responders get special delivery from WCNC Charlotte

After a five-alarm fire ripped through the South Park neighborhood Thursday, WCNC Charlotte wanted to show its appreciation for the first responders.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How does one say thank you to those on the front lines of one of the most intense fires in recent Charlotte history?

More than 90 firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire near SouthPark Mall on Thursday. A day later, there are still hot spots in the remnants of the structure being sprayed with water. The building was supposed to be luxury apartments, but now, that future seems uncertain.

The whole area surrounding where the fire burned is dangerous. Despite that threat, firefighters are remaining diligent and are ensuring nothing flares up.

WCNC Charlotte decided to visit those working today and share some sandwiches, chips and cookies with the firefighters, members of Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers to share an appreciation for the hard work they did yesterday and always. The special delivery was made during their break to not distract them from what needed to be done.

Everyone appreciated the drop-off at the corner of Fairway Road and Barclay Downs Drive, just a block away from where the fire blazed on Liberty Row Drive.

It was a small token but a much-appreciated one by the first responders.

Fire officials said over 90 firefighters on the scene rescued 15 workers at the construction site, including one person that was trapped on a crane. That person was rescued by Charlotte firefighters and was transported by Medic with non-life-threatening injuries.

