CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Award-winning author Jeannette Walls spoke at the Loaves & Fishes Luncheon of Hope on Wednesday to raise awareness about food insecurity in Charlotte.

The event was held in Jubilee Hall at Myers Park United Methodist Church on Queens Road.

This time of year is critical for the food pantry network. Each summer, there’s a 20% increase in families who need help because their kids depend on free and reduced lunches during the school year.

In recent months, the non-profit has helped college students, even federal employees in their time of need.

"This past January, we served 38 TSA agents who were gainfully employed but due to the government shutdown weren't collecting a paycheck," said Tina Postel, executive director. "Many had been donors to Loaves & Fishes. They had been supporting our food drives for years and years and years."

Last year, Loaves & Fishes fed 76,600 people in Mecklenburg County. Half were children.

If a child is born into poverty in Charlotte, the chances of escaping are low. Charlotte ranks last out of the 50 largest U.S. cities in upward mobility.

That's why the organization brought in Walls as the Luncheon of Hope's keynote speaker. In her bestselling memoir, "The Glass Castle", which was also made into a movie, the former gossip columnist shares her story of growing up with hunger and poverty.

"It's when we fall that we see what we're made of, and I think we're all stronger than we realize," Walls said.

"There's no shame in falling, and there's no shame in needing a hand up every now and then. As long as once you get up, you reach up and help someone else who's fallen," she added.

As of Wednesday night, the luncheon raised more than $31,000. That’s nearly 135,000 nutritionally balanced meals.

