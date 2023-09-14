Greater Charlotte Heart Walk saving lives with every step

More than 6,000 people will participate in the Greater Charlotte Heart Walk benefitting the American Heart Association on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk returns to First Warn Park in September supporting the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association and safeguarding that fewer people die from stroke and heart disease.

Join WCNC Charlotte’s Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich for the walk on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at First Ward Park. The festival begins at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

WCNC Charlotte is a proud media parter of the Greater Charlotte Heart Walk to reinvigorate your heart healthy lifestyle by reuniting our community in better health.

The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk supports the critical mission of the American Heart Association and now, more than ever, is highlighting the benefits of staying physically active and promoting a culture of health and well-being.

When you support and participate in the Charlotte Heart Walk, you are helping to ensure that more cardiovascular research is funded, more hospitals administer the highest standards of care and that fewer people suffer and die from heart disease and stroke. With every step you take and every dollar you raise, you are building a legacy that will save and improve lives.

To join our efforts, register for the Charlotte Heart Walk at www.charlotteheartwalk.org and encourage your friends, family or team to do the same.

Those participating can choose to walk either one or three miles.

Share how you’re participating by posting pictures and videos online using the hashtag #CLTHeartWalk and tracking your experience in the AHA’s Heart Walk app.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts