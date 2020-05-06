Huntersville food pantry struggling to meet demand during COVID-19 pandemic

Hearts and Hands Food Pantry's staff is working extra hours and relying more on community donations to help families in need.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — With people still out of work or on unpaid leave due to COVID-19, food pantries nationwide are continue to see an increase in families needing food during the pandemic.

"We've had a family whose house burned down come to us, we have people who are struggling to find work," said Kenya Joseph with Heart and Hands Food Pantry in Huntersville.

Sandra Marks and her daughter Kenya Joseph work with the pantry and say they've seen up to a 500% increase in demand.

"We took people that are walk-ins, we took people that called and couldn't get help from certain other pantries because they had to have a referral," Marks said.

The nonprofit provides food, personal care items and baby supplies, as well as other necessities to families in need in Huntersville and the surrounding Charlotte area.

"Shampoo, body wash, hand soap, sometimes we get sanitizer," Joseph said. "Prior to coronavirus we also started a clothing closet."

Marks said as fast as items come in, they leave even faster.

"The pandemic forced us to move to curbside delivery by appointment only," Marks explained.

The staff has also extended their hours to sort, stock and package items.

"We couldn't say we were going to close, then we wouldn't be doing our mission and our mission is to help people," Marks said.

But now, Hearts and Hands is needing help of its own. They're asking the community to donate whatever it can to help feed families still in need at this time.

"We need more pet food, more perishables, like eggs, milk, frozen vegetables and frozen meal kits," Marks said. "We're basically now relying on community help, community donations and community financial donations."