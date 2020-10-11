WCNC Charlotte launches Magical Toy Drive

Applications for Christmas assistance this year are up nearly 40% from those with children age 0 to 12 years old.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of families across the Charlotte area are turning to the Salvation Army because they can’t afford to buy holiday gifts for their children. This year, the need is even greater, because of the pandemic.

“And we’re already running ahead of that and we’re still processing applications,” said Major Wilma Mason, Area Commander for the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte.

WCNC Charlotte has teamed up with Belk, Original Mattress Factory and Ally Financial to help make the holidays magical for everyone with the Magical Toy Drive.

Here are 3 ways to give:

Donate a new unwrapped toy in person at any Charlotte area Belk Shop online to ship toys directly to the Salvation Army Donate money online