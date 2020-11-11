x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Community

Donate to the Magical Toy Drive at any of these Belk locations

Donate a new unwrapped toy to the Magical Toy Drive November 16 through December 6 at Charlotte area Belk stores.
Credit: WCNC

Charlotte area Belk stores are a proud sponsor of the Magical Toy Drive.

To donate a new unwrapped toy, visit one of these Belk locations throughout the Charlotte area:

  • Monroe, NC - Monroe Crossing,  2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 600    28110
  • Gastonia, NC - Eastridge Mall , 254 N. New Hope Rd.    28054
  • Concord, NC - Carolina Mall, 1480 Concord Parkway N.    28025
  • Albemarle, NC - Albemarle Crossing Mall, 814 NC 24/27 By-pass    28001
  • Lincolnton, NC - Lincoln Center, 415 N. Generals Blvd.    28092
  • Lancaster, SC - Lancaster Square, 969 N. Main St.    29720
  • Charlotte - Northlake, NC - Northlake Mall, 7115 Northlake Mall Drive    28216
  • Charlotte - SouthPark, NC - SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road    28211
  • Pineville, NC - Carolina Place Mall, 11009 Carolina Place Pkwy.    28134
  • Mooresville, NC - Mooresville Festival, 350 W. Plaza Drive - A    28117
  • Rock Hill, SC - Galleria Mall, 2251 Dave Lyle Blvd.    29730
  • Hickory, NC - Valley Hills Mall, 1980 US Highway 70 SE    28602
  • Shelby, NC - Cleveland Mall, 2001-1 East Dixon Blvd.    28150
  • Salisbury, NC - Wallace Commons, 1455 Klumac Road    28144
  • Statesville, NC - Signal Hill Mall, 1607 East Broad St.    28625
  • Forest City, NC -  Tri City Mall, 2270 College Avenue, Suite 165    28043

Related Articles