Donate to the Magical Toy Drive at any of these Belk locations

Charlotte area Belk stores are a proud sponsor of the Magical Toy Drive.
To donate a new unwrapped toy, visit one of these Belk locations throughout the Charlotte area:
- Monroe, NC - Monroe Crossing, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 600 28110
- Gastonia, NC - Eastridge Mall , 254 N. New Hope Rd. 28054
- Concord, NC - Carolina Mall, 1480 Concord Parkway N. 28025
- Albemarle, NC - Albemarle Crossing Mall, 814 NC 24/27 By-pass 28001
- Lincolnton, NC - Lincoln Center, 415 N. Generals Blvd. 28092
- Lancaster, SC - Lancaster Square, 969 N. Main St. 29720
- Charlotte - Northlake, NC - Northlake Mall, 7115 Northlake Mall Drive 28216
- Charlotte - SouthPark, NC - SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road 28211
- Pineville, NC - Carolina Place Mall, 11009 Carolina Place Pkwy. 28134
- Mooresville, NC - Mooresville Festival, 350 W. Plaza Drive - A 28117
- Rock Hill, SC - Galleria Mall, 2251 Dave Lyle Blvd. 29730
- Hickory, NC - Valley Hills Mall, 1980 US Highway 70 SE 28602
- Shelby, NC - Cleveland Mall, 2001-1 East Dixon Blvd. 28150
- Salisbury, NC - Wallace Commons, 1455 Klumac Road 28144
- Statesville, NC - Signal Hill Mall, 1607 East Broad St. 28625
- Forest City, NC - Tri City Mall, 2270 College Avenue, Suite 165 28043