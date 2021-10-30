Statue of Charlotte civil rights trailblazer unveiled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's own Trail of History has a new addition to it.
On Saturday, a statue of civil rights leader Julius Chambers was unveiled along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Chambers' statue now joins a collection of sculptures memorializing the people who shaped the Queen City's history.
RELATED: Charlotte City Council may change street names with ties to Confederacy, white supremacists
Chambers launched the first integrated law firm in the American south. He pushed for civil rights and won several landmark Supreme Court rulings, including a win in 1971 that led to the desegregation of school buses in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district.
The statue is the latest addition in Charlotte that honors Chambers. Over the summer of 2021, the high school formerly named after former North Carolina governor and Confederate soldier Zebulon B. Vance was renamed to Julius Chambers High School.