Statue of Charlotte civil rights trailblazer unveiled

A statue of Julius Chambers is now in place along the city's Trail of History.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's own Trail of History has a new addition to it.

On Saturday, a statue of civil rights leader Julius Chambers was unveiled along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Chambers' statue now joins a collection of sculptures memorializing the people who shaped the Queen City's history.

Chambers launched the first integrated law firm in the American south. He pushed for civil rights and won several landmark Supreme Court rulings, including a win in 1971 that led to the desegregation of school buses in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district.