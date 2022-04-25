Meet the WCNC Charlotte weather team in Hickory

At Green Fest the WCNC Charlotte weather team will be doing interactive weather demonstrations on Saturday.

HICKORY, N.C. — The inaugural Green Fest at the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, April 30. It’s an event for people to meet the WCNC Charlotte weather team and learn how to "be green" by protecting and preserving our natural environment.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the community is invited to stop by to say hello to the WCNC Charlotte Weather team. The City of Hickory will be handing out free potted trees (silky dogwoods and red maples). There will also be giveaways, and information about environmental stewardship.

Representatives from the CAC and several City departments will be available to share important information about solid waste collection and recycling, tree and landscape maintenance, plant propagation, stormwater management, and litter reduction and cleanup efforts.

The WCNC Charlotte Weather Team will provide interactive demonstrations and there is a chance to take home some WCNC Charlotte swag.