CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends gathered at NoDa Brewing Company Wednesday afternoon, proposing a toast with the brewery’s specialty beer called “Too Blessed To Be Stressed” in honor of beloved sandwich shop owner Scott Brooks.

The group said they had reason to celebrate. Earlier Wednesday, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced the arrest of 33-year-old Terry Conner Jr, accused in Brook’s killing.

Scott Brooks and his twin brother David ran the three-generation, family-owned business Brooks' Sandwich House that was started by their father, CT, in 1973. The cash-only restaurant is known for its burgers, hot dogs and chili.

Family members told WCNC Charlotte that the arrest comes with mixed reactions.

“You’re excited because they caught someone and they have a lead, but then it also brings back why you are excited,” Scott’s niece Lauren Brooks said.

Conner now faces a long list of charges including robbery and murder. WCNC Charlotte learned he also has a lengthy rap sheet too including recently serving more than four years in prison before he was released in September.

The Brooks family said the arrest brings some closure, but they still have many questions. The search for the second suspect is ongoing.

“I just want to know why," Lauren Brooks said. "But at the end of the day, we forgive."

They're moving one step closer to closure while keeping some of Scott’s character top of mind.

“Like my brother said, he always looks for the quality of someone, what kind of quality you had in your heart," said David Brooks, owner of Brooks Sandwich Shop and Scott Brooks' twin brother. "It worked then and it’ll work now. We’re just too blessed to be stressed."

If you have any information about the second suspect in the Brooks murder give Crime Stoppers a call 704-334-1600.

