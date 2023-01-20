Help feed those in need with Scouting For Food

Scouting For Food is the Super Bowl of food drives for Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays in Mecklenburg County and many other nonprofits in surrounding counties.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte is teaming up once again with Boy Scouts of America to help fight hunger in the community and make a difference through the Scouting For Food drive.

Scouts with the Mecklenburg County Council, Central NC Council and Palmetto Council will go door-to-door on Saturday, Feb. 4 to collect much-needed donations for various food pantries. Priority food needs include canned meat, canned fruit in juice, canned pasta, and low-sodium canned vegetables. No glass containers are allowed, please.

Scouts will collect donations in Mecklenburg, York, Lancaster, Anson, Union, Cabarrus, Rowan and Stanly counties.

In Lancaster, South Carolina, scouts will collect donations for Hope in Lancaster. They have the Healthy Choice Pantry, which serves clients who visit HOPE for food or financial assistance. Food Assistance is designed to free up financial resources for the client. In Lancaster County, it is estimated over 19,600 residents are food insecure, which means they lack regular and adequate access to food.

Scouts will leave door tags at homes on Saturday, Jan. 28. If you received a door tag, the scouts will return on Saturday, Feb. 4 to collect your donations.

Donations will also be collected at:

Subaru South Boulevard (9201 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273)

Subaru Concord (853 Concord Pkwy S, Concord, NC 28027)

No one should have to worry about where their next meal will come from. To make an online monetary donation, text the word SCOUT4FOOD to 44321 to support Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays.

All of the donations collected by the Mecklenburg County Council benefit Loaves & Fishes. Scouting For Food is their single largest food drive of the year.

Over the past year, Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays has seen a significant increase in the number of Mecklenburg County neighbors facing food insecurity.

Surging costs in housing, fuel, utilities and especially food, have stretched already tight budgets to their breaking point.

In 2022:

106,547 neighbors in Mecklenburg Co. received groceries through our network of food pantries and grocery home delivery program

An increase of 38% year over year! (106,547 vs. 77,140 in 2021)

Almost half were children and seniors

65,835 neighbors received fresh produce through Pop Up Food Shares (a 33% increase over 2021)

Each weekday, hundreds of volunteers delivered 86,468 prepared meals directly to the door of homebound seniors through our Meals on Wheels program

The dramatic increase in food costs not only impacted struggling families but also dramatically increased the amount Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays is spending on food. Food drive donations have been lower this past year at the same time that the need has risen. To keep up with the increased demand, Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays is having to purchase record amounts of food. We are hoping for a strong Scouting for Food to bring in much-needed food. Funds donated are used to purchase perishable items such as fresh meat, and produce and dairy such as milk, cheese, yogurt and eggs.

Priority food needs include canned meat, canned fruit in juice, canned pasta, and low-sodium canned vegetables. No Glass Please!!

Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays provides groceries, meals and hope through a network of food pantries, grocery home delivery and is the primary Meals on Wheels program for Mecklenburg County.

If a scout does not leave a door hanger on your door, you can still donate. There are several drop-off locations throughout each county.

Mecklenburg County

You can drop off food donations at any of the locations listed below on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (at certain locations indicated below) or at the Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays warehouse Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. located at 648 Griffith Rd.

Those who prefer to make a financial donation directly to Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays can donate online or text 44321 and enter the code: Scout4Food. Each dollar donated equals 4 lbs of food!

Scouts will be on hand to collect donations at these locations on Feb. 4: