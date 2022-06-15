Ada Jenkins Center food pantry helping families in the Cornelius, Davidson, and Huntersville communities

The staff and volunteers want people to feel comfortable coming for help. Some of that comfort comes when they are able to shop for themselves.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Food Pantry at the Ada Jenkins Center has been a staple in the Northern Mecklenburg County community for years, serving families in Cornelius, Davidson, and Huntersville that have come across hard times.

This pantry is part of the Loaves and Fishes food pantry group, which has food pantries all over Mecklenburg County. Loaves and Fishes is the biggest supplier of the products needed to help the families in this part of the county.

COVID-19 really put a yield on people’s lifestyles in the Davidson area.

"It's really been a reality check, I never thought I would have to ask for help but I have," Teresa Waugh, one of the residents that felt the impact, said.

The staff and volunteers want people to feel comfortable coming for help. Some of that comfort comes when they are able to shop for themselves.

“We know that people want to choose their food, there is dignity in that, to letting people make their own choices," Heidi Acker, food pantry coordinator, said.

The hope is that the food pantry will provide a seven-day supply of groceries for people. The total nutrients are calculated by a registered dietitian and vary depending on the size of the family.

“We want people to know it’s OK to ask for help, we want people to feel like there is no shame in that," Acker said. "That's why we are here."

The community really appreciates the help that the Ada Jenkins Center provides them.

“Thank you, God bless you, I hope the rest of your life is healthy, happy, and blessed, cause these people give up their hearts and time," Waugh said of volunteers. "They don’t get anything but friendship and thank-yous in return. I hope that means the world to them because this means the world to me.”

Clients are eligible to receive food 12 times per year. A referral is required.

