New concert series launches in SouthPark

WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle will kick off SouthPark After 5 Thursday, April 20 at symphony park.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most people remember Alive After 5, the polular after work party and concert series that was once the place to be and be seen.

"It's been around in Charlotte since the late 80s or 90s," said Bob Durkin, Southern Entertainment.

It's coming back, only instead of uptown, it will be in SouthPark After 5.

"We teamed up with SouthPark Community Partners and SouthPark Mall and now we're bringing SouthPark After 5 to Symphony Park. All those great things you know about Alive After 5, you can now get right here in SouthPark on Thursday nights after 5," Durkin said.

SouthPark After Five is happening every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. April 20-May 25. There will be free live music, food trucks and drinks, and hands-on art experiences.

All concerts are free, with one exeption. May 4 is a ticketed event on conjuction with the Wells Fargo Championship. The ticketed event is the Wells Fargo Championship Tee-Off Party with Yacht Rock Revue from 6-10 p.m. General admission is $30 and proceeds benefit Champions For Education.

Here's what you need to know about the concert series:

The event is located at Symphony Park, at 4400 Sharon Rd., at the intersection of Barclay Downs Drive and Carnegie Boulevard, adjacent to SouthPark Mall

The event is free to attend (except May 4) and family and dog friendly

Come prepared with your favorite picnic blanket or chairs to set up in the park

Find parking outside of the event at SouthPark Mall

Here is the concert lineup:

April 20

20 Ride Zach Brown Tribute Band

Watch as four local artists create masterpieces in a live spray paint battle

April 27

Breakfast Club Ultimate 80’s

Make a community art piece with Splatter CLT by throwing paint at a canvas. Step up, select a color you love, and make your mark. Plus, you'll be able to download a slo-mo video of you tossing your paint at this collective masterpiece.

May 4

Free music & games from 5-6pm, Wells Fargo Championship Tee-Off Party with Yacht Rock Revue from 6-10pm (ticketed concert)

Join local artists as they create one of a kind caricatures of you or your furry friends.

Get Tickets to the Wells Fargo Tee-Off Event

May 11

Sol Fusion Premier Variety Band

Learn how to screen print your own tote bag with MacFly Fresh Printing Co.

May 18

Landslide Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Jamea Marlowe of The Broken Crayon is creating a brand new SouthPark themed coloring book. Swing by and pick one up, or, stay awhile and color with Jamea.