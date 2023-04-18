New concert series launches in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most people remember Alive After 5, the polular after work party and concert series that was once the place to be and be seen.
"It's been around in Charlotte since the late 80s or 90s," said Bob Durkin, Southern Entertainment.
It's coming back, only instead of uptown, it will be in SouthPark After 5.
"We teamed up with SouthPark Community Partners and SouthPark Mall and now we're bringing SouthPark After 5 to Symphony Park. All those great things you know about Alive After 5, you can now get right here in SouthPark on Thursday nights after 5," Durkin said.
SouthPark After Five is happening every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. April 20-May 25. There will be free live music, food trucks and drinks, and hands-on art experiences.
All concerts are free, with one exeption. May 4 is a ticketed event on conjuction with the Wells Fargo Championship. The ticketed event is the Wells Fargo Championship Tee-Off Party with Yacht Rock Revue from 6-10 p.m. General admission is $30 and proceeds benefit Champions For Education.
Here's what you need to know about the concert series:
- The event is located at Symphony Park, at 4400 Sharon Rd., at the intersection of Barclay Downs Drive and Carnegie Boulevard, adjacent to SouthPark Mall
- The event is free to attend (except May 4) and family and dog friendly
- Come prepared with your favorite picnic blanket or chairs to set up in the park
- Find parking outside of the event at SouthPark Mall
Here is the concert lineup:
April 20
- 20 Ride Zach Brown Tribute Band
- Watch as four local artists create masterpieces in a live spray paint battle
April 27
- Breakfast Club Ultimate 80’s
- Make a community art piece with Splatter CLT by throwing paint at a canvas. Step up, select a color you love, and make your mark. Plus, you'll be able to download a slo-mo video of you tossing your paint at this collective masterpiece.
May 4
- Free music & games from 5-6pm, Wells Fargo Championship Tee-Off Party with Yacht Rock Revue from 6-10pm (ticketed concert)
- Join local artists as they create one of a kind caricatures of you or your furry friends.
- Get Tickets to the Wells Fargo Tee-Off Event
May 11
- Sol Fusion Premier Variety Band
- Learn how to screen print your own tote bag with MacFly Fresh Printing Co.
May 18
- Landslide Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
- Jamea Marlowe of The Broken Crayon is creating a brand new SouthPark themed coloring book. Swing by and pick one up, or, stay awhile and color with Jamea.
May 25
- On the Border Eagles Tribute
- Make your own flower bouquet with Bentley's Buds Flower Truck.