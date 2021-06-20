WCNC Charlotte volunteers lend a helping hand at the fields with Carolinas Metro Reds

"We're happy to be here. We're raising funds, we're donating some money from our company and we're also volunteering. So it's just a great event for our community."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte is raising money to help the Charlotte nonprofit Carolinas Metro Reds, which helps underserved youth play baseball in west Charlotte.

Saturday afternoon WCNC Charlotte volunteers were out at the baseball fields off Tuckaseegee Road to say hello and help run the concession stand.

Carolinas Metro Reds makes baseball affordable at the Tuckaseegee Dream Fields and Education Center. But it's so much more than just sports. They focus on education too by providing tutoring and mentorship.

"This is an important event for us because supporting our community is really core to what we do at WCNC and this organization gives the American dream to these kids: baseball," said WCNC Charlotte president and general manager Joan Barrett. "We're happy to be here. We're raising funds, we're donating some money from our company and we're also volunteering. So it's just a great event for our team and our community."