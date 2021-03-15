Make a difference by donating to these nonprofits

Each month, a different nonprofit in the community will be showcased that is making a difference in the community and needs your support.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With millions of people turning to charitable nonprofits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, WCNC Charlotte is raising awareness of nonprofits in the Carolinas that are in desperate need of help. Additional funds are needed in an effort to continue to serve those who need it most.

Each month, WCNC Charlotte will share information about a nonprofit making a difference in the community. These nonprofits are all 501c3 verified through the IRS. If you are in a position to give, any donation amount can make an impact.

Turning Point

One in four families we know is impacted by domestic violence. It’s a startling statistic. And because of the pandemic, victims are in isolation from their abusers.

Turning Point is a nonprofit in Monroe that is a safe shelter for women and children who have experienced domestic violence. They’re in need of financial donations.

Make a difference and help those trapped in domestic violence. Donate now by texting the word MONROE to 50155 or you go online to donate.

Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry

WCNC Charlotte is teaming up with the United Way of Gaston County to make a difference for an organization in need.

Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry served about 300 people per week before COVID-19 hit. Now, volunteers are serving nearly 4,000 a week and need upgraded equipment to keep feeding the community.