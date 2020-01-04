CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wild Wing Cafe CEO Steve Weigel and staff put together 50 fresh, boxed lunches for health care heroes at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center on Tuesday.

The team delivered chicken wings, wraps, and brownies to make sure people at the hospital know their efforts are appreciated.

"I think when you're going through the long days that they're going through and the tough situations, I think it brings them a little bit of good times, if you can, when they open those boxes and seeing that people care about them,” Weigel said.

The Wild Wing Cafe team dropped off the lunches outside the hospital, hoping those working inside and risking their own health receive the fuel to keep their bodies going.

"I know across the world people are worried about healthcare workers and the supplies they need,” Weigel said. “I think that's important for us to show some happiness every once in a while and let them know we care about them."

Even though Wild Wing Cafe is only open for to-go and delivery right now and sales are down 80%, Weigel said they are still finding ways to help others get through this crisis.

“Even if it's with chicken wings, some wraps, and brownies,” he added. “We'll bring food every day for them, and we really do just care and appreciate what they're doing."

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Charlotte councilman: People disobeying order 'ruining it for everyone,' as officials consider more restrictions

'Our kids need us now more than ever' | CMS Board of Education holds emergency meeting

These zip codes in Mecklenburg County have at least 10 cases of COVID-19

Besides the stimulus check, here are other things the stimulus bill provides