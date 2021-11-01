York County organization needs help feeding people in need

PATH provides a box of food to 175 families every month. This week, they're raising money to help provide 125 Thanksgiving meal boxes to those who need them most.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — In western York County, South Carolina, there’s an organization that reaches out to hundreds of people in that area who are in fragile conditions, whether it be job loss, serious illness, death of a provider or even low-income senior citizens.

PATH, which stands for Positive Affirmation Through Helping, has been part of the York County community for almost 40 years, helping and ministering to those in a crisis by providing food, medical attention or financial advice.

For example, PATH provides a box of food to 175 families every month. This breaks down to 100 pounds of food per person in a family. In the box, there’s meat, vegetables, bread, dairy products, canned goods and fruit. Paying for all of this can be a challenge because PATH receives no government funding. Instead, it finances all of its endeavors through local contributions

This week, PATH is raising money to provide 125 Thanksgiving meal boxes to families in York, Sharon, Hickory Grove and McConnells -- all of which are in York School District 1.

Anyone looking to help can to their website to make a contribution.

During this special fund-raiser, WCNC Charlotte and the TEGNA Foundation will match the first $2,000 donated.

For more information, you can call PATH at 803-684-3992.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts