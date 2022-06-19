1 dead, another injured after shooting in Conover, deputies say

A suspect was apprehended at the scene, according to Catawba County deputies. Charges in the homicide are pending.

CONOVER, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead and another in critical condition Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a breaking or entering call in progress at a home along 30th Street Northeast in Conover around 2:47 a.m.

Two people were found shot at the scene, according to deputies. One victim was pronounced dead and another was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

A suspect was apprehended at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. Charges in the homicide are pending.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

