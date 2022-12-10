1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say

27-year-old Michia Ajuanee Johnson, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities investigated this incident and found that, 27-year-old, Michia Ajuanee Johnson, and the victim were arguing. The argument became physical and authorities report "Johnson produced her handgun fatally shooting the victim."

Johnson was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

