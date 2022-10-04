1 person dead following shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say

This homicide investigation remains active and ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after one person died at a southwest Charlotte apartment complex early Sunday, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Farthington Circle just after 2 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Police agencies investigate shooting in Rowan County

One victim was found lying outside near the apartments with gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, according to police.

It was not indicated if there is a known suspect in this case.

Homicide Investigation in the Steele Creek Division. https://t.co/JVICIy83Ji — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 10, 2022

This homicide investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.