19-year-old shot and killed in Rock Hill, officials said shooter will not be charged

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A disorderly call to an apartment on Saturday morning left a 19-year-old shot and killed, Rock Hill Police Department said.

On Apr. 24 around 4:30 a.m. police received a disorderly call to an apartment in the 1500 block of Eagles Place. While on the way to the apartment, officers received information that a shooting had occurred.

Once on the scene officers located a 19-year-old male with two gunshot wounds. The deceased was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the initial investigation process, officials learned the deceased allegedly initiated a verbal altercation with others in the apartment. Authorities said the altercation then escalated when the deceased began assaulting those in the apartment and threatened to kill them. The deceased strangled a male who he assaulted and was then shot by another person in the apartment in an attempt to stop the attack.

Officers said the deceased then turned and started strangling a female in the apartment, was shot a second time, and then collapsed.

Rock Hill investigators said after conducting interviews to collect details of the incident, they reach out to the York County Solicitors Office and it was determined the shooting was in self-defense and the defense of others.