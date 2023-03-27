'He lived his life to the fullest' | Family mourns 19-year-old shot, killed in Anson County

The Anson County Sheriff has taken three people into custody for allegedly shooting and killing 19-year-old Tony Ahmad Gainey.

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A family is full of grief after 19-year-old Tony Ahmad Gainey was shot and killed on March 17 while he was driving on Airport Road in Wadesboro, North Carolina in Anson County.

"He lived his life to the fullest," Gainey's mom Sherri Denise Allen told WCNC Charlotte. "[I'm] missing that boy so much. No one understands how much I miss my son."

Allen remembers Gainey as a star athlete at Anson High School who was only two months away from graduating.

"He would always look at me and say 'Mom, I'm gonna get you out of Anson County,'" Allen shared. "He was an uprising star. Everybody that knew him knew that."

The Anson County Sheriff has taken two adults and one juvenile into custody for allegedly shooting and killing Gainey. Their names have not been released at this time.

"There's nothing that's going to bring back their child," Anson County Sheriff Scott Howell said. "This is a senseless murder that didn't have to happen. Our kids need to talk things out and not solve things with violence which only causes further problems."

The arrests have brought some comfort to Gainey's family.

"My family can rest knowing that we've got the main ones that were involved in my grandson's murder." Gainey's grandmother said. "I just don't know what to think that they might harm someone else if they weren't caught."

Allen is finding solace in the way the community is remembering her son.

"I've had so many kids, so many teachers, so many parents come to me with memories of him," Allen said. "That's really, truly the only thing getting me through right now. Knowing that my son lived a positive life and was a positive influence to others."

Gainey's memorial service was held Saturday in Wadesboro.

