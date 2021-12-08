2 men arrested in 2020 murder case, Charlotte police say

According to police, Trinity Thompson and Zavia Jeter have both been charged for the murder of Daniel Vergara.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men have been arrested in a 2020 murder case, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, 19-year-old Trinity Thompson and 19-year-old Zavia Jeter have both been charged for the murder of then 32-year-old Daniel Vergara.

Charlotte police said Vergara was found with an apparent trauma in the 5200 block of Valcourt Road back on Dec. 17, 2021. Police said he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Preliminary information from the investigation indicates Vergara's injuries resulted from an altercation, police originally reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Pack is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

