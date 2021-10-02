Couple found dead inside newspaper company in Newton, police said

Officers said a couple was found with gunshot wounds inside of the Observer News Enterprise in Newton around 11 p.m. Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in Newton, NC are investigating an incident where a couple was found dead inside of a business.

Officers said Larry B. Brigham, 58, and Cindy J Hull, 55, were found with gunshot wounds inside of the Observer News Enterprise along North College Avenue in Newton around 11 p.m. Friday.

The Newton Police Department said officers were attempting to locate a missing person from Newton and a person reported missing from Catawba County. Both individuals' cars were found at the scene, police said.

Officials did not confirm that the couple found were the two individuals they were looking for.

"This is a tragic situation and our prayers are with the Hull and Brigham families," Chief Vidal Sipe said. "We also want the public to know that this appears to be an isolated incident and there are no remaining threats to the community."

The investigation remains ongoing.