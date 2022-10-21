3 arrested for allegedly stealing dozens of items ranging from expected to the unexpected

According to CMPD, the three suspects were taken into custody on Thursday without incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested three suspects who are accused of committing serial larceny, allegedly stealing dozens of items that range from guns and ammunition to a mug warmer and a toy gun out of cars.

According to CMPD, just before 3 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of three people breaking into cars in the 7900 block of Spindletop Place in south Charlotte, close to the Target south of I-485 and north of Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

Police were able to locate the suspects inside a white Honda HR-V that had been reported stolen by its owner back in June. The suspects, who range in age from 19 to 23 years old, were taken into custody.

Once officers searched the vehicle, they reportedly found stolen property inside it linked to larceny cases in Gastonia and various areas around Charlotte such as Westover, Steele Creek, University City and Providence.

The police report details the 29 items that were admitted into evidence that were reportedly stolen. The items range from the expected items to be stolen such as purses, wallets, credit and debit cards, money, ammunition, firearms and accessories, knives, driver's licenses, drugs, computer equipment, clothes and power tools. But a few items that are irregular were mentioned too, such as AAA batteries, a roll of T-Rex tape, an Ember Copper Edition Temperature Control Mug and a toy gun.

The investigation is ongoing and active, so anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

