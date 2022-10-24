3 dead in Gaston County, investigation underway

At this time, details surrounding the investigation are limited.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Three people were found dead on Robinson-Clemmer Road in Gaston County, according to the Gaston County Police Department. An investigation is underway.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about the causes of death and the investigation.

Police are expected to provide more information Monday afternoon.

