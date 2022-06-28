3 dead after shooting in Burke County, deputies say

Investigators noted two of the three people who died appeared to have fired shots.

NEWLAND, N.C. — Three people are dead after an early-evening shooting in Burke County Monday night. Deputies say two of the people involved fired the shots and have called this a triple homicide.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office said it happened along Rhododendron Run in Newland, near the Blue Ridge Parkway. The call for the shooting came in around 5:30 p.m. Because of the distance and because the location was near the line with Avery County, deputies asked the Avery County Sheriff's Office for assistance. Avery County deputies were able to get to the scene first, and had started getting two patients into an ambulance for transportation.

Burke County deputies say the shooting was tied to a domestic situation that had unfolded. 56-year-old Polly Ann Keller, who lived at the home, died on the scene. 32-year-old Jeremy Dean Clark and 33-year-old Anthony Simon Franklin both passed away while en route to the hospital.

The sheriff's office did not indicate who they believed fired the shots but said detectives are still investigating.

