1 adult, 3 juveniles charged in Facebook Marketplace robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An adult and three juveniles have been charged following an armed robbery committed after a Facebook Marketplace exchange, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

Police said the robbery happened on Sunday at around 10:30 p.m. at 8301 Parkland Circle. According to police, the victim said he was attempting to purchase an item from Facebook Marketplace when one of the suspects pulled out a firearm, pointed it at him and took his belongings. The suspects fled on foot, police said.

Police said a day later, through information and evidence obtained by officers, the same suspects were located at 8301 Parkland Circle, attempting to complete another transaction.

Police said when they tried to make an arrest, the suspects fled on foot. Police said the suspects entered a 4-door Toyota and were apprehended shortly following a traffic stop.

According to police, a resident of the apartment complex alerted officers to the gun that they saw one of the suspects drop as he was running.

Following an interview, 19-year-old Destinee Little was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where she was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

All three juvenile suspects were also interviewed and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. One juvenile was additionally charged with possession of a stolen firearm.