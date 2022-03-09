3 shot, 1 dead in Gastonia Friday night, police say

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries Saturday morning.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and two others injured on Friday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call on North King Street, not far from West Airline Avenue, around 9:50 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was found outside at the scene with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries Saturday morning.

**HOMICIDE**

GPD investigating shootings of 27yo, 19yo & 18yo men outside in 200 blk of N. King St. 18yo later died at hospital.



No suspect info. GPD believes this is an isolated incident.



This remains an active investigation. Call for shooting rcvd last night at 9:50pm. pic.twitter.com/MfrPCrfVox — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) September 3, 2022

Officers later learned that a 19-year-old man and 27-year-old man were also hospitalized following the shooting.

No word on any suspects in this shooting yet. Gastonia police said they believe this is an isolated incident.

