CMPD allowing tattoos and facial hair as new incentive to recruit officers

CMPD is about 300 officers short and is now going to different lengths to bring new officers in.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police departments across the country are struggling to attract new officers and keep the ones they already have.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is no different.

“It’s just the sign of the times, a lot of people can work home now with corporate jobs and get paid pretty well for it," CMPD officer Kristina Frazita said.

Kristina Frazita and Jasmine Nivens are part of CMPD's Recruitment Division. They say there are several reasons for the shortage of officers on patrol, including tough application requirements combined with high-profile police incidents.

“The climate, unfortunately, in the media, that are being pushed out doesn’t show us in a good light," Nivens said.

"I have pride and I think it’s an honorable and noble profession and you have to have a servant’s heart," Frazita said.

“Currently a $7,500 signing bonus, we’ve had a 9% increase in the base pay, which is huge,” Frazita said.

CMPD is also promoting more educational incentives, even allowing tattoos and facial hair.

“I think this keeps up moving forward in the right direction,” Frazita said. "It’s appealing to folks, being more comfortable when you're at work and making you relatable to the general public."

Part of the new recruitment strategy involves getting more female officers into a male-dominated field.

“Our goal is to have our department be 30% female by 2030,” Nivens said.

What sets female officers apart makes them move valuable.

“We're really able to use our mouths and our brains more than the tools on our belts," Frazita said.

The officers say women on the force are essential at a time when police are looking to build trust in their communities.

