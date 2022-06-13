A 35-year-old man gunned down in Hickory, police department said

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

Example video title will go here for this video

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead.

Police said Shonniel Blackburn was gunned down around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the 900 block of 1st Street SW.

Blackburn was found on the scene with a gunshot wound and Catawba County EMS pronounced him dead.

The Hickory Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at Blue Ridge Heights Apartments Monday... Posted by Hickory Police Department - Official on Monday, June 13, 2022

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.