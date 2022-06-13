18-year-old dead in Statesville shooting

Police said one of its officers heard the shooting and immediately responded to the scene.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old female was shot and killed early Monday morning, Statesville Police confirm.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 1200 block off 5th Street. Police said one of its officers heard the shooting and immediately responded to the scene.

The victim arrived at Iredell Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound, where she later died, police confirm. As of now, it is unconfirmed if anyone else was wounded in the shooting.

